At $20,000, Is This 1968 AMC AMX Project An Excellent Bargain?

Confusingly, the ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice AMX describes its condition as "excellent" despite the car lacking much of its interior trim, and, on the outside, some of its paint. Let's decide if this otherwise all-there classic Corvette competitor is a "some assembly required "deal.

Lake Tahoe, which straddles the California/Nevada border right at that weird bend both states share, is one of the oldest lakes in the U.S. At 6,225 feet above the playa, it's also one of the highest Alpine lakes, surrounded by mountain peaks perennially capped in snow that are even higher. On sunny days, the lake's deep center turns a picture-postcard blue, while its shallower edges show off in emerald green. Combined with the alpine forest lining the glacial valley in which it sits, Lake Tahoe is one of America's most beautiful locations.

The 1999 Chevy Tahoe we looked at yesterday, while in amazingly nice condition, wasn't as picturesque as its namesake lake. Even more unattractive was its $35,900 asking price. That was seen as borderline insulting in the comments and resulted in a massive 94% "No Dice" loss in the voting.