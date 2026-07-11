The Move Over Rule Exists In All 50 States And 1/3 Of Drivers Still Ignore It

In 2022, the AAA studied footage from traffic cameras across the country. Study authors were looking at the scenes of accidents as well as road construction, cops pulling over drivers, and where tow trucks were extracting disabled cars. But they weren't idly observing service personnel — they were trying to discern compliance with so-called move-over laws that legislators have put on the books across all 50 states. These statutes, at a minimum, require drivers to move out of the adjacent lane when passing emergency vehicles with flashing lights. What the AAA study authors found after looking at footage of over 12,000 cars passing emergency and other vehicles was pretty pitiful compliance: One-third of drivers simply ignored these laws.

The most glaring instance of non-compliance was in moving over for tow trucks. All 50 states require either moving over or significantly slowing down to avoid driving directly by stationary tow trucks, but only 58% of drivers actually complied with these rules. That unfortunately directly translates to putting anyone in the towing profession at tremendous risk. According to the CDC, from 2011 through 2016, there were 191 deaths among people who worked towing cars in America.

This number translates to an annual fatality rate that's more than 15 times the average rate for all private industries combined. Put another way, that's a one in 2,326 chance per year of getting killed -– often by vehicle collisions, such as by a car slamming into you while you're on the roadside working. Sadly, what that means is that you are 430 times more likely to be killed as a tow truck driver than to be struck by lightning –- which, according to the CDC, has roughly one-in-a-million odds. (Also, most lightning strike victims survive.) As for improving tow-truck drivers' odds — and those of EMS workers and of cops — AAA has a few ideas.