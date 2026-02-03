Weed Spilled In Your Car Doesn't Violate Open Container Laws, California Court Rules

You shouldn't drink and drive. Even with all the available ride share services these days, drunk driving contributes to a major percentage of fatal crashes in some of America's deadliest driving states. You shouldn't drive while you're high, either — just because weed is legal in some places doesn't mean it's a good idea to drive high. But since marijuana has become legal at the state level in several states, it's worth asking questions like, "What counts as an open container of marijuana?" According to the California Supreme Court, it's not little bits of weed spilled on the floor of your car, the LA Times reports.

That decision came after a Sacramento police officer pulled a driver over for allegedly failing to come to a complete stop and noticed a couple of weed "crumbs" on the floor in the rear of the car. The officer then used violation of California's open container law as a pretext to claim they had probable cause to search the rest of the car. That search turned up an unregistered handgun, which the passenger was then charged with possessing.

Eventually, that case worked its way up to the California Supreme Court, which ruled on January 29th that the driver had not actually violated the state's open container law by failing to properly vacuum up the small number of weed crumbs that had fallen onto the floor in the back seat. "The question before us is whether a small amount of loose marijuana scattered on the rear floor of a car violates [the open container] provision," Justice Goodwin Liu wrote in the court's decision. "We hold it does not."