Every State Where Motorcycle Lane Filtering Is Legal

In most states, traffic is a test of patience for motorcycle riders who try to obey the law. Why sit behind a long line of cars when there's more than enough room for you to ride between the vehicles? That is called lane filtering, and it is still illegal in most states. That's starting to change, however. On July 1, 2025, lane filtering became legal in Minnesota. As long as the other vehicles in the lane are moving slower than 25 mph, motorcyclists can filter the lane, though they cannot be moving more than 15 mph faster than the surrounding traffic. Other drivers are even prohibited from blocking motorcyclists from doing this.

Minnesota isn't the only state to allow lane filtering, though. It's been legal in Utah since 2019 on roads with a posted speed limit of 45 mph or less. Motorcycle riders cannot exceed 15 mph while lane filtering. Arizona made it legal in 2022 with the same rules. Montana made lane filtering legal in 2021, allowing riders to pass cars that are going 10 mph or less, and the riders cannot exceed 20 mph while filtering.

Colorado is another state to join the party recently. On August 7, 2024, it became legal in Colorado to pass between stopped vehicles headed in the same direction. The motorcyclist can't ride in the shoulder or travel faster than 15 mph while lane filtering and can be cited with a $100 fine if these rules aren't followed. California allows not only lane filtering, but also full lane splitting. Lane splitting is when motorcyclists are allowed to ride between two lanes of traffic moving in the same direction, even at high speeds. California is the only state in the union to allow this.