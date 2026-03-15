You'd Better Be Passing People If You're In These States' Left Lanes

When drivers perform a lane change or merge onto the road, they often have fractions of a second to react to surrounding vehicles. This makes lane-change behavior a meaningful factor in real-world traffic safety. Because lane discipline plays such a pivotal role, many jurisdictions enforce rules designed to discourage people from hugging the left lane for no real reason. That's why cruising in the left lane could get you a ticket in many U.S. states. So, what are those states where you'd better be passing people if you're in the left lane?

According to AAA, "almost every state limits driving in the left lane to passing, merging or exiting." Therefore, all U.S. states have some form of "keep right" or flow-of-traffic requirement that restricts driving in the left lane, but to varying degrees. According to MIT's summary of state traffic statutes, states such as Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Jersey are among those that maintain relatively stricter "keep right except to pass" lane-use requirements.

That means that if you are caught simply driving in the left lane, without actually overtaking, you could face fines ranging from a few dozen to a few hundred dollars, depending on the state. In Louisiana, if you are caught driving below the speed limit in the left lane repeatedly, it can even land you in jail for up to 30 days. As such, although they differ in scope, most left-lane driving laws exist to improve road safety and traffic flow. Here's how left-lane rules are implemented and the penalties drivers may face in various states.