Lucid Offers $10,000 Off Gravity SUV And $7,500 Off Air Sedan If You're Willing To Take Last Year's Models Off Its Hands
If you're brave enough, you can currently get $25,000 off a Polestar 4 and $23,000 off a Polestar 3 due to the whole "banned after the 2026 model year" thing. But Polestars aren't the only EVs that come with big discounts these days. If you have the budget to step up to something a little pricier, Lucid would love to clear out its 2026 model inventory, as well. Although, in this case, it's because the 2027 models are already on sale, not because the feds decided to ban them from the U.S. As a result, the deals aren't quite as good.
Pick up a 2026 Lucid Gravity, and you'll get $10,000 off the MSRP, which would bring a Gravity Touring down to $69,900 and a Gravity Grand Touring down to $84,900. That's not enough of a discount to bring the price of Lucid's fancy electric minivan with less-convenient doors down to "cheap" or even "affordable" for the vast majority of car shoppers, but we're also talking about a three-row luxury crossover that can easily go toe-to-toe with the most serious competitors sold by established luxury brands. At least as long as Lucid's software decides to work that day.
Current Lucid owners also get a $3,000 credit if they trade in their old Lucid for a 2026 model, but the same offer is also available if you trade in any other car in a state where Lucid accepts non-Lucid trade-ins. Except for the Ineos Grenadier. For some reason, Lucid's fine print specifically excludes Ineos and only Ineos from this particular trade-in offer. Choose to finance, and Lucid's offering 0% interest for up to 72 months.
Oh, and if you'd rather lease instead of buying (probably the smartest move here), the Gravity Touring now goes for $699 a month for 24 months with $6,199 due at signing. Bump up to the Gravity Grand Touring, and it'll cost you $949 a month over the same 24 months, but you'll have to put $7,449 down at signing.
Can't forget the Lucid Air
If you have the money but don't want a three-row crossover, don't worry. The Gravity isn't the only 2026-model-year Lucid with cash on the hood. The California-based EV manufacturer would also love for you to take an old Air sedan off its hands, even if the discounts aren't quite as big unless you have six figures to spend. With a $7,500 discount on the Air Pure and Air Touring applied, you're looking at $63,400 and $72,400 respectively. However, go for the Air Grand Touring, and the discount jumps back up to $10,000, bringing the price down to $104,900.
Current Lucid owners also get a $2,000 loyalty offer, but it doesn't look like there's a trade-in offer for non-Lucids. Financing is also a bit wonky, with the Air Pure getting a $2,500 discount and 0.99% APR for up to 60 months, the Air Touring getting the same $2,500 discount and 0% interest, and the Air Grand Touring offering a $5,000 discount and 0.99% interest. Also, to be clear, it looks like those discounts are in place of the $7,500 you get if you pay cash, not in addition to.
Without those larger discounts, a 2026 Air will be more expensive to lease than the Gravity, but if you're already interested in a sedan, "The three-row crossover costs less per month," probably won't convince you to buy a different car. Still, you're looking at leasing an Air Pure for $749 a month for up to 36 months with $6,749 due at signing, while the same term on an Air Touring will run you $819 a month with $7,319 due at signing, and a Grand Touring is $1,249 a month with $8,749 due at signing.
Sadly, if you want an Air Sapphire, you'll still have to pay full price. Then again, if you're seriously interested in a $249,000 car with 1,234 horsepower and an official 0-60 time of 1.89-seconds, do you really need a token discount to convince you to pull the trigger? There are probably watches hiding between your couch cushions that cost more than the biggest discount Lucid's offering on other Airs.