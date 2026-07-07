Lucid Offers $10,000 Off Gravity SUV And $7,500 Off Air Sedan If You're Willing To Take Last Year's Models Off Its Hands

If you're brave enough, you can currently get $25,000 off a Polestar 4 and $23,000 off a Polestar 3 due to the whole "banned after the 2026 model year" thing. But Polestars aren't the only EVs that come with big discounts these days. If you have the budget to step up to something a little pricier, Lucid would love to clear out its 2026 model inventory, as well. Although, in this case, it's because the 2027 models are already on sale, not because the feds decided to ban them from the U.S. As a result, the deals aren't quite as good.

Pick up a 2026 Lucid Gravity, and you'll get $10,000 off the MSRP, which would bring a Gravity Touring down to $69,900 and a Gravity Grand Touring down to $84,900. That's not enough of a discount to bring the price of Lucid's fancy electric minivan with less-convenient doors down to "cheap" or even "affordable" for the vast majority of car shoppers, but we're also talking about a three-row luxury crossover that can easily go toe-to-toe with the most serious competitors sold by established luxury brands. At least as long as Lucid's software decides to work that day.

Current Lucid owners also get a $3,000 credit if they trade in their old Lucid for a 2026 model, but the same offer is also available if you trade in any other car in a state where Lucid accepts non-Lucid trade-ins. Except for the Ineos Grenadier. For some reason, Lucid's fine print specifically excludes Ineos and only Ineos from this particular trade-in offer. Choose to finance, and Lucid's offering 0% interest for up to 72 months.

Oh, and if you'd rather lease instead of buying (probably the smartest move here), the Gravity Touring now goes for $699 a month for 24 months with $6,199 due at signing. Bump up to the Gravity Grand Touring, and it'll cost you $949 a month over the same 24 months, but you'll have to put $7,449 down at signing.