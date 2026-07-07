These Are Some Of The Cheapest New Cars To Lease In July

For many folks across the United States, now sure would be a great time to have a brand new car for around $300 per month. Buying a new car is a more expensive prospect than ever before in human history (again), and dealers are combating this trend with predatory loans that lock buyers into exceedingly long contracts (we're talking seven-year-long contracts). If you're in need of an affordable new car but understandably don't feel like signing a seven-year finance contract, here are some cheap lease deals that will likely work better for you.

Keep in mind that most of these specific deals are exclusive to certain regions of the country, so they might not be precisely the same as the ones offered in your area, and they may include some discounts for brand loyalty or similar caveats. This list was compiled by our friends at CarsDirect, and as of the time of writing this blog, the list was last updated on July 2.