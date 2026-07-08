This Was The Fastest Recorded Speed On A Public Road For Almost 80 Years

Even with all the power and modern technology available in modern supercars, 269 miles per hour is an almost-impossible speed to reach in an automobile on public roads today. And nearly ninety years ago, it was an engineering feat of astonishing proportions.

In 1938, Mercedes-Benz built an enclosed streamlined version of its Grand Prix racing car, the W125, for champion racing driver Rudolf Caracciola to go absolutely flat out. That W125 had already won half of the 1936 Grand Prix season races, but the closed-wheel bodywork and a bubble cockpit made it all the more slippery. Mercedes used early wind tunnels, developed for zeppelins, to shape the car for top speed. A massive twin-supercharged V12 replaced the racing car's inline eight-cylinder engine and made it even faster.

This effort by Mercedes and Caracciola was inspired by the Chancellor of Germany, Adolf Hitler. The Nazi party head spun up his sportswashing propaganda wing to prove the nation's return to strength and technical prowess under his watch. Hitler and his right hand man, Josef Goebbels, conceived of the idea of German Record Week, a top-speed competition to show how great the nation's newly-developed Autobahn network was. The competition was set during the Grand Prix off-season, allowing major world championship contenders Mercedes and Auto Union to compete for high-speed glory. The government-sponsored event took place on the newly-finished section of Autobahn between Frankfurt and Darnstadt.

While the 1937 Rekordwoche competition had been taken by Auto Union and its celebrity driver Bernd Rosemeyer, Mercedes showed up to the fight in 1938 with a fresh contender and even more speed. Heavy revisions were made to the W125, and the world land speed record was within sight. So confident was Mercedes that it requested the event be moved up from the fall to January so it could tout victory on the stand of the International Automobile and Motorcycle Exhibition that year.