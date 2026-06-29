Lego's Full-Size Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Took On Goodwood Hill Climb And Set A New Speed Record
Koenigsegg has set another speed record, but not with the sort of of vehicle you've come to expect from the Swedish supercar outfit. To go along with the release of a new Lego Technic kit of the Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear, the two companies built a full-size Sadair's Spear from Lego pieces and sent it up the Goodwood hill, more than doubling the previous top speed set by a Lego vehicle.
Unlike the actual Sadair's Spear, which has a twin-turbo V8 engine with 1,625 horsepower, the Lego car has a small electric motor in the rear wheels. The real-life working and running Lego Technic Sadair's Spear is made up of 327,906 Lego pieces that took over 9,400 hours (or 1,175 working days at eight hours a day) to piece together by hand. It weighs about 3,968 pounds, with 882 of those pounds being the Lego pieces themselves. For comparison, the actual Sadair's Spear curb weight is about 3053 pounds, according to Koenigsegg. It's got the same key as a real Koenigsegg, and the life-size Technic car has the same Ghost Mode as the roadgoing 'Egg, which automatically opens both doors and the front and rear clamshells at the press of a button.
Details broken down brick by brick
Koenigsegg rightfully tapped its record-breaking driver, Markus Lundh, to take on the Lego speed record that sat at 31 mph (that was Lando Norris at Silverstone in a Lego McLaren P1). Just last year, Lundh set the the production car record at Goodwood, running up the the hill in 47.14 seconds in an actual Sadair's Spear. The downfall to this new record-breaking attempt at Goodwood in the Lego car was that he'd have to take on the course, downhill. Despite the backwards run, Lundh beat the record, taking the Lego Koenigsegg to 69 mph, just over double the original record.
While Lego and Koenigsegg are keeping the full-scale car for themselves, you can get the 1:8 version in early July. The 4,104-piece model will consist of working steering, a removable roof panel, a V8 engine with working pistons, Triplex suspension, a functional 9-speed transmission with a rotating gear indicator disc that "visually display[s] which gear the model is currently in," as well that Ghost Mode. In other words, it's pretty cool.
And it needs to be, because like the real-life car it'll cost you a pretty penny with a retail price of $449.99. There happens to be a little bonus, though. While supplies last, if you purchase the Sadair's Spear kit early enough it comes with an additional Lego Technic kit, the Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Steering Wheel, with a working shifter and gear change.