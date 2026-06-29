Lego's Full-Size Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Took On Goodwood Hill Climb And Set A New Speed Record

Koenigsegg rightfully tapped its record-breaking driver, Markus Lundh, to take on the Lego speed record that sat at 31 mph (that was Lando Norris at Silverstone in a Lego McLaren P1). Just last year, Lundh set the the production car record at Goodwood, running up the the hill in 47.14 seconds in an actual Sadair's Spear. The downfall to this new record-breaking attempt at Goodwood in the Lego car was that he'd have to take on the course, downhill. Despite the backwards run, Lundh beat the record, taking the Lego Koenigsegg to 69 mph, just over double the original record.

While Lego and Koenigsegg are keeping the full-scale car for themselves, you can get the 1:8 version in early July. The 4,104-piece model will consist of working steering, a removable roof panel, a V8 engine with working pistons, Triplex suspension, a functional 9-speed transmission with a rotating gear indicator disc that "visually display[s] which gear the model is currently in," as well that Ghost Mode. In other words, it's pretty cool.

And it needs to be, because like the real-life car it'll cost you a pretty penny with a retail price of $449.99. There happens to be a little bonus, though. While supplies last, if you purchase the Sadair's Spear kit early enough it comes with an additional Lego Technic kit, the Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Steering Wheel, with a working shifter and gear change.