Can You Legally Buy Retired Road Signs, And How Can You Use Them?

The short answer is, yes, you can buy retired road signs — and if you're lucky, you'll find a pink one. The long answer is you'd better be darned sure they're retired. And the even longer answer is that it's a bit messy in how signs get retired in the first place, and who then has the legal right to sell them.

Of course, you should be asking why a sign would get decommissioned. And you should be asking what happens if you take a sign down that wasn't officially out of service. And also, if you decide to publicly display, oh, a street sign or a warning or caution sign, what are the consequences? The answer to all of the above is going to be, "it depends." Oh, yes, there are definite risks and conditions for doing any of this incorrectly, but the variable is state rather than federal law. And oh boy, there are some states where illegally possessing a really cool speed-limit sign, like the kind they use in parts of Texas, would get you serious jail time.

But if a government entity decommissioned a display (your clue for how it might enter into the public domain) that's probably based on federal guidance listed in the insomnia-curing Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. This is the bible for sign viability maintained by the U.S. Department of Transportation. They want local municipalities to measure factors such as a sign's reflectivity, and suggest that signs ravaged by gunshots "May encourage more gunshots to this and other signs. The sign should be replaced or repaired as soon as practical." Although perhaps you might want to own a bullet-riddled sign as a souvenir?