These Cars Scream 'I Make Terrible Decisions'

Not every decision we make is a good one. In fact, there are some people out there who pretty much only make bad decisions. Unfortunately for the rest of us, they've got to drive cars, too, and that idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what cars you all thought screamed "I make bad decisions!" What cars let everyone else on the road know that they should steer clear, because there's no way of knowing what sort of crap they'll pull next? We got literally hundreds of suggestions from you fine folks. Of course, there are a lot of the usual suspects on the list (as you'll soon see), but quite a few of you spoke from personal experience about the bad decisions you made and the cars you ended up with as a result of said decisions. At least you're learning.

At any rate, why don't you all scroll on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think are an indicator of horrible decisionmaking Did your car make the list? If it did, I've got some bad news. You might need to reevaluate your life choices. I'm sorry to be the one to tell you.