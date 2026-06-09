What That Red Border On Some Speed Limit Signs Actually Means

Texas is known for its great wide open expanses of flat, open farm land, and the long straight highways connected between them. The Lone Star State is also associated with higher-than-average speed limits on those long stretches of pavement. When you're traveling Texas roads in your hot rod and put your foot down, you might become accustomed to driving over 80 miles per hour regularly. Being that Texas is one of the most dangerous states for motorists in the U.S., featuring 1.52 deaths per 100 million miles driven, the state is looking to crack down on how normalized extreme speed has become. As a result, it recently started implementing red border "final warning" speed signs, along with increased patrols during certain periods.

Since Texas highways often feed directly into the surface street of a small town, the state has many locations where speeds drop dramatically. In order to notify drivers of a reduced speed ahead, Texas has implemented a three-stage warning system with three different road signs.

When a roadway comes to a reduced speed zone, the Texas Department of Transportation typically places a fluorescent yellow sign reading "reduced speed ahead," followed by a standard white speed limit sign. In some locations, Texas will give you the "red microprismatic border" on the first speed limit sign at the legal reduced speed.