Bust-Out Fraud Can Get Anyone With Great Credit A New Car Collection In Less Than Thirty Days, For Now

FICO calls it an "infinite money glitch" as fraudsters max out credit limits and take out as many loans as possible in a short stint. The real drop arrives when institutions ask for the first car payment, which depending on the deal and or the grace period the loan provider allows for late payments, could be a couple months later.

Bloomberg shared the story of Omar Guardia Jr., who with an excellent credit score and relatively good income took out more than $700,000 in loans from multiple lending institutions for at least 14 vehicles in that time frame. According to the criminal case, Guardia went a step further and reported some of the purchased cars as stolen to free up more credit to purchase more vehicles.

The story was more simple for a Miami waitress who built herself a nice car collection that included a newer Corvette Stingray, Toyota Highlander, and Mercedes-Benz S560. It helped that these were not all head-turning cars. But with her "claimed" $180,000 per month income she was able to purchase a decent selection of cars and motorcycles.

In the waitress' case, she was able to "afford" the opportunity by allegedly misrepresenting her income and position. The sweet spot between buyer and multiple approved loans can come down to an error or false documentation that can make someone look like an honest lender to the banks. And experts say artificial intelligence is making some of that even easier to make believable.