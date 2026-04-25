A Miami Waitress Allegedly Claimed $180,000 Per Month Income To Finance C8 Corvette, Mercedes S560, And More

In a span of just eight days, Florida native Dunia Sierra drove home in 10 of the most random, newly purchased, financed cars. Some were exciting, expensive cars, like a 2023 Corvette Stingray, while others were normie cars, like a 2023 Toyota Highlander. But Sierra didn't just buy a bunch of cool cars in under two weeks because she liked them and had money to burn. She did it as part of a larger fraud ring. According to News 7 Miami, Sierra was arrested on Thursday, April 9, and now faces several felony charges, like organized fraud, grand theft, and vehicle-related fraud.

Sierra is far from alone in the fraud ring, though. Her criminal cohorts include dealership finance managers, vehicle brokers, and fellow "straw buyers," which is what Sierra was. The idea is to buy a bunch of cars, using fraudulent information, in quick succession, before the purchases show up on their credit score. But how could Sierra even get approved for financing on cars like a Mercedes-Benz S560? She lied on her loan forms, claiming to own the restaurant she worked at as a waitress, and that she made $180,000 per month.