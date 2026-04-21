Bear Suit Car Insurance Fraudsters Get Six Months Behind Bars

Remember back in 2024 when we covered the nearly foolproof master plan of some insurance fraudsters to dress up in a fake bear suit and record themselves using meat-shredding "claws" to rough up three luxury cars in hopes of receiving a car insurance payout for the damage? Well those fraudsters just got their day in court, and it didn't end beary well for the three Southern California residents; they each got 180 days in jail and are ordered to pay more than $50,000 in restitution.

The ruthless criminals who committed this heinous crime are Alfiya Zuckerman, 39, of Valley Village, California, Ruben Tamrazian, 26, Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, and Ararat Chirkinian, 39, all residents of Glendale, California. Together, these wily rapscallions collected $141,839 in insurance payouts from the poor, unsuspecting car insurance companies. They mauled the interiors of a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and a 2022 Mercedes-Benz E350.

Zuckerman, Tamrazian, Muradkhanyan all got sentenced to 180 days in a weekend jail program and two years of supervised probation, but Zuckerman must pay $55,360 in restitution, while Tamrazian was ordered to pay $52,268. Muradkhanyan's restitution is yet to be determined. Chirkinian is scheduled to return to court in September for a preliminary hearing.