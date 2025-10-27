Subprime Auto Loan Experts Are Brushing Off Bankruptcy And Alleged Fraud At Failed Used Car Dealer

The very word "subprime" can set off panic on otherwise reasonable folks thanks to the 2008 financial crisis, where loans to buyers who didn't have sterling credit caused massive problems due to how those loans were packaged for investors. Auto loans are similarly packaged, but the key difference is that a default on an auto loan leads to a repossession, while a default on a mortgage leads to a foreclosure. And it is much easier to repossess a car than it is to foreclose on a house.

I'm oversimplifying, but the upshot is that the fall of one evidently rather sketchy, and allegedly fraudulent, dealer group that facilitated deep subprime loans isn't likely to carry a major risk to the overall system. That's why Automotive News was able to gather plenty of upbeat insight from experts in the field. For example: "Scot Hensel, finance director at Kunes Auto Group [said] that he hadn't seen any subprime lenders tightening up on the deals they'll accept from Kunes. One-fifth of the group's finance originations are subprime."

And this is because subprime and deep subprime borrowers are charged very high interest rates, relative to borrowers with good or excellent credit, and when bundled in "asset-backed securities" (ABS), can provide investors with returns well above what they'd get with less risky options.