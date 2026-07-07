Do Tonneau Covers Actually Improve Your Truck's Gas Mileage Or Is That Just Something Your Weird Uncle Told You?

There are few things that I love more than getting to the bottom of a good bit of bro science, and that's exactly what's going on today. Since the dawn of the pickup truck bed, drivers have been trying to figure out ways to eke out better gas mileage from the aggressively not-aerodynamic piece of body structure. That has been magnified by the sharp rise in gas prices we've seen over the past month or so. One of these solutions for better gas mileage in a pickup truck is fitting it with a tonneau cover, but does it actually make any difference? Well — as with everything in this world — the answer isn't exactly clear-cut.

Of course, even outside of perceived fuel economy gains, tonneau covers are a useful way to keep whatever junk is in the bed of a truck secure and out of the elements, but we don't care about that today. The only thing we care about is saving on gas, and to do that, we need a specific type of tonneau cover, because that's what makes all the difference. The key is looking for lightweight covers — usually soft roll-up or soft folding covers — rather than heavier, more rigid covers, according to Real Trucks, a truck enthusiast website that actually went out and ran fuel economy tests themselves.

A writer at Forbes found that putting a tonneau cover on a Ram 1500 TRX improved the truck's highway fuel economy from somewhere between 8 and 9 miles per gallon to between 11 and 12 miles per gallon. It's clear that an appreciable difference — while small — is there. Anecdotal, he found that his overall fuel economy improved by nearly 10%.