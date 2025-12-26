This Solar Tonneau Cover Is A Neat Idea, But How Useful Is It?

Worksport says the Solis tonneau cover can generate up to 600 watts of power. However, the key phrase here is "up to," for two important reasons. The first is that the wattage manufacturers provide is for optimal conditions, with full, unobstructed sunlight shining directly onto the panel. Conditions vary in the real world. It may be a cloudy day, or the panel may be partially in the shade. It almost never gets sunshine from straight overhead, so you're never going to get its full rated output. There's a huge seasonal difference, too, between the shorter winter days and the sun being lower in the sky, which means the panels don't generate as much power during what little time there's any sun at all. This goes for any solar panel from any manufacturer, not Worksport's in particular. Despite cloudless days, winters in the Arizona desert gave my camper van its least efficient charging of the year, requiring an extra solar panel on the ground just to keep up with my regular power use. In contrast, my batteries were fully charged by noon using only my rooftop panels during the summers in the northwest.

The second reason solar panel output varies is that the amount of power it can generate depends on the size of the solar array. That 600-watt figure likely applies only to the longest beds Worksport makes these for. The smaller the bed, the less surface area is available for solar cells. While Worksport does not provide outputs for specific makes, models, and bed lengths on its website, a recent press release announcing the Rivian R1T solar tonneau cover says it generates up to 250 watts for this relatively small bed. For comparison, Rivian says the smallest battery available on the R1T is the R1 Dual Standard, which stores 95.6 kilowatt-hours. Divide 95,600 watt-hours by 250 watts of charging per hour, and you get 382.4 hours to recharge it from empty at a rough estimate. The battery never drops to zero watt-hours in real life, but the point here is that it would still take hundreds of hours to recharge the truck solely from solar power. This is why we still need charging stations, except for EVs specially built to run exclusively off solar power.