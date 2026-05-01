Is It More Efficient To Drive Your Truck With The Tailgate Open?

Given how expensive gas is, and the fact that we've seen diesel prices going up even faster, folks may be tempted to try a little unconventional advice for saving money on fuel — like lowering your pickup's tailgate when you drive. Some people might believe dropping the tailgate might somehow improve aerodynamics by making the back of the vehicle more streamlined or even acting. But they'd be wrong.

When the tailgate can act as sort of a spoiler is when it's in a locked and upright position. Then it traps air in the bed, but in a way that goes to your advantage. This trapped air works like a tonneau cover, and some suggest that a tonneau cover really can save you money on gas by improving a truck's aerodynamics.

Even without a tonneau, however, the trapped air in the cargo box forms a relatively stable bubble of high pressure, acting as a barrier to prevent additional wind flowing over the top of the truck into the bed. As a result, that airflow can take a smoother course on its way rearward. It's not necessarily a huge difference, but for every .001 improvement in a fullsize pickup's coefficient of drag, fuel economy can increase by 0.1 mpg.