Which New Non-Hybrid Cars Can Exceed 40 MPG?
Remember back in the day when it seemed as though the market was flush with thrifty economy cars? Not just in price, but in solid miles-per-gallon numbers as well? One could walk into a dealership, select a small, lightweight sedan or hatchback sporting a small-displacement four-cylinder, and bask in the warm, 40-mpg-or-more-per-tank life for up to hundreds of thousands of miles.
In recent years, it's been harder to do the same without some form of hybrid integration. Electrical assistance isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does add cost to the initial cost of entry, and there are additional maintenance considerations down the line, such as swapping the hybrid battery. Then, thanks to this country's deep history of diesel fiascos, the fuel's high-mpg benefit is gone from any non-truck/SUV segment. It makes sense that pre-Dieselgate Volkswagen TDI values have gone up recently.
Fortunately, today there are still some new non-hybrid cars that can exceed an EPA-rated 40 mpg, and some are even considered fun to drive. Let's fill up our tank of knowledge with some great options that reach or exceed that 40 mpg threshold, as well as some that come in just below it.
Hitting the mark
The gas-only Toyota Corolla exceeds that 40 mpg highway mark by one, and even returns a respectable 32 mpg city. With a 169-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic (CVT) transmission, the Corolla's base retail price is $24,420.
The Honda Civic's entry-level trim sports a 150-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It's also a thrifty sipper with 32 mpg city, 41 highway, and 36 combined — same as the Toyota. On top of that, it's generally considered fun to drive, too, with agile handling and a good ride quality. The starting price for the Civic is $25,890.
Volkswagen's base model Jetta is powered by a 158-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and boasts 29 mpg city, 40 highway, and 34 combined. This engine produces 184 pound-feet of torque and hits the 60-mph mark in just under eight seconds. Pricing isn't bad, either, as it starts at $25,270.
Cars that are nearly there
Let's dig into a few notable options that barely miss that magical 40-mpg mark. Who knows, it may be possible to reach or exceed it if one were to exercise a little hypermiling.
The subcompact Kia K4 sedan achieves a highway economy of 39 mpg. Because it's so dang close, and, from this author's experience, surprisingly fun to drive, it's definitely worth mentioning. The cost of entry starts at $23,535, a rare number in this day and age. The Kia K4 Hatchback is worth considering, too, even if its fuel economy is slightly lower.
Then, there's the K4's more rotund uncle, the Hyundai Sonata. The EPA says it'll reach 38 mpg, which ain't bad considering it starts at $28,695. Oomph comes from a 191-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and it even has adaptive cruise control as standard, which could help deliver the best possible economy.
The Mini brand is synonymous with fun-to-drive, and the latest Cooper is all that and more. It'll reach 39 mpg on the highway, and pricing starts at $26,675 for the 2-door Oxford Edition, with power coming from a 161-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter.
Finally, the Acura Integra A-Spec. The latest Teggy starts at $34,695 and features a 200-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder. In A-Spec with Technology Package guise, it's possible to have six manually shifted forward gears, and the EPA rates its highway economy at 37 mpg . The lowest on our list, but is still regarded as thrifty.
A good number of new non-hybrid cars can exceed — whether by EPA rating or potential personal experience — 40 mpg. Luckily, there's a good mix of sizes and shapes, including one that can be had with three pedals.