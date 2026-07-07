Which New Non-Hybrid Cars Can Exceed 40 MPG?

Remember back in the day when it seemed as though the market was flush with thrifty economy cars? Not just in price, but in solid miles-per-gallon numbers as well? One could walk into a dealership, select a small, lightweight sedan or hatchback sporting a small-displacement four-cylinder, and bask in the warm, 40-mpg-or-more-per-tank life for up to hundreds of thousands of miles.

In recent years, it's been harder to do the same without some form of hybrid integration. Electrical assistance isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does add cost to the initial cost of entry, and there are additional maintenance considerations down the line, such as swapping the hybrid battery. Then, thanks to this country's deep history of diesel fiascos, the fuel's high-mpg benefit is gone from any non-truck/SUV segment. It makes sense that pre-Dieselgate Volkswagen TDI values have gone up recently.

Fortunately, today there are still some new non-hybrid cars that can exceed an EPA-rated 40 mpg, and some are even considered fun to drive. Let's fill up our tank of knowledge with some great options that reach or exceed that 40 mpg threshold, as well as some that come in just below it.