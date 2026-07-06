The History Of Wisconsin's Most Recognized Corvette Sponsorship

Located just outside of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, the Road America track isn't the type of place you'll find one of the state's strange speed limit signs with decimal points, but it's still iconic. The 4-mile track was laid in 1955 after a statewide ban on street racing and has remained largely unchanged since then. It's been voted Best NASCAR Track in the country twice by USA Today readers, and the track features 14 turns.

In 1956, a footbridge was built over turn six — which is at the top of a brutal uphill stretch — to allow viewers a better vantage point to watch this critical part of the track from, but it didn't yet bear the Corvette advertisement it's come to be known for. In 1961, the bridge showed off a Pepsi ad, but in 1963, the Corvette name took its place on this iconic bridge, reading "Corvette Sting Ray. Visit the Corvette Corral." This referred to the Corvette Corral created across from the pit at the race track by GM's then-VP of Styling, where Corvettes and their owners and enthusiasts could go to hang out. By 1970, the Corvette name still held the spotlight, and in bigger, blockier letters than ever, too. The letters ran the entire height of the bridge wall, saying nothing except "Corvette." This version of the sponsorship stayed up for over a decade, until it was replaced by an updated design that only lasted about a year.