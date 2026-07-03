These days, car ownership can feel like the furthest thing from free. The average price of a new car is close to $52,000, surpassing a record high from three years ago. The price of fuel is still sky-high because the Strait of Hormuz remains closed as President Donald Trump's ill-advised war against Iran still hasn't ended yet. However, the high costs can slip to the back of your mind once you step behind the wheel.

In honor of the 4th of July, a holiday celebrating freedom in a country that is losing it by the day, what have you felt most free in a car? Was it the first time you went for a drive after getting your license? There was a time when all of us had a permit or a provisional license, and we finally passed our road test. Even if you passed it on the first go, it can feel like you've thrown off a set of shackles and can do whatever you want in a car. Or did you feel most free during a more sentimental moment, like moving away from home for the first time?