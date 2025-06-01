Why Don't We Have Supersonic Commercial Planes Anymore?

Air travel revolutionized the world, bringing everyone on Earth a little closer together. Airplanes themselves are marvels of engineering, a testament to humankind's ability to literally expand our horizons. So how's the actual business of sitting down in a cramped seat in a metal tube for hours on end listening to a crying baby these days? Not that great, really.

That was the main appeal of supersonic commercial travel — you wouldn't have to be on the plane as long. Breaking the sound barrier like a fighter jet, a supersonic flight could get you from New York to London in just three hours. Going in the right direction across time zones, you might actually arrive at your destination before you left.

Yet despite the obvious appeal of fast travel, no supersonic commercial jet has flown since 2003. Why in the world did we, as a civilization, decide that flying at paltry subsonic speeds was the better way to go?