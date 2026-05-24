Where Can You Go To Learn To Drive A Stick Shift Car?

Being able to drive a manual transmission was once seen as a basic driving skill that people would actively seek out instruction for. Of course, buying your own manual transmission car is a great opportunity to learn. However, while stick-shift cars have become increasingly rare, instruction options haven't disappeared entirely. Dedicated schools still exist, and general driving academies continue to offer manual lessons. One such example, aptly named The Stick Shift Driving Academy, has operated since 2017 and helped nearly 15,000 students learn the sacred art. Sessions run between two and four hours and cover the fundamentals in parking lots before taking on the open road. Scheduling is flexible with day, evening, and weekend slots available. The academy has coverage across the U.S., meaning most drivers have no excuse not to learn stick.

Besides dedicated stick-shift schools, many standard driving schools offer manual instruction as one of their services. Schools such as Alafia Driving Academy and A Champion Driving School both offer manual lessons. Alafia notes that they're among the few that actually supply a vehicle — a meaningful distinction for anyone who doesn't already own a stick shift. Both academies offer sessions of around two hours and cover similar fundamentals as the aforementioned Stick Shift Driving Academy. There are many other schools nationwide that teach the three pedal gospel, including Mini's Stick-Shift School in Thermal, California.