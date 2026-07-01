Why MPG Testing Changed After 2020: The Fuel Sulfur Standard Nobody Talks About

You smell that? Rotten eggs, maybe? It's not that Easter egg you left uncollected under your novelty garden gnome. It's sulfur. And, believe it or not, the gasoline in your car has a certain amount of it. Sulfur is a natural part of crude oil, and unless removed, it makes its way into the fuel that you pump into your traditional internal combustion engine or combination gas-electric hybrid setup. Why is that such a bad thing?

Well, in addition to being stinky, gasoline sulfur content negatively impacts the effectiveness of modern cars' emission control systems. In 2000, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – the agency that manages greenhouse gas regulations for cars – instituted tiered gasoline sulfur programs to reduce the amount of sulfur in the gasoline you pump into your car or truck and lower air pollution in the process. However, by the time the Tier 3 transition wrapped up in 2020, measured fuel economy had dropped with the use of the Tier 3 test fuel compared to previous test gasoline. And while there's a difference between efficiency and miles per gallon, no one wants theirs to plummet.