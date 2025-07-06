Why Gasoline Has Ethanol, And How It Affects Your Engine

Let's look a little more carefully at the key reasons ethanol is added to gasoline, starting with its use as a way to prevent early combustion, e.g., engine knocking. Right off the bat, most U.S. gasoline is a mixture of 90% gas and 10% ethanol to help with that issue, taking advantage of ethanol's higher octane rating. It's true that ethanol actually contains less energy per gallon than gasoline, so the more you add the less efficient your engine runs, but that's usually countered by ethanol's lower cost at the pump.

Ethanol is also added to gasoline for environmental reasons. For instance, ethanol can burn cleaner and more completely than gasoline, leaving behind fewer greenhouse gases to contribute to air pollution. Still, things get a little murky when you try to look at the big picture. Some scientists say that if you also take into account emissions produced by transforming corn into ethanol, the fuel ends up making more emissions than gasoline. Others – albeit those with a stake in the matter — say the opposite.

Plus, most ethanol is derived from corn, which is relatively easy to regrow and renew. You can't farm a crop of gasoline by planting old dinosaurs, although you can't feed hungry people with corn turned into ethanol, either.