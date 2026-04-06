The Difference Between Efficiency And Miles Per Gallon

Gas prices are soaring, and saving money on fuel is increasingly important to many drivers. Given a choice between the most fuel-efficient car, or the car with the best gas mileage, many car shoppers might simply shrug "yes," figuring they're the same thing. That's because we're accustomed to thinking of fuel economy — miles per gallon — as totally synonymous with fuel efficiency. You can search for either term and end up with basically the same answers.

From an engineering standpoint, they're related, but they're different concepts. Fuel economy is a number on a window sticker that tells us how far a gallon of gas should take us, at least according to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tests that simulate city and highway conditions, speeds, temperatures, and air conditioning use. If you want to spend less on gas, economy figures loom large.

Fuel efficiency, on the other hand, is another way of saying what percentage of the fuel burned is powering the wheels. Very efficient road cars might only harness around 30% of the energy in the fuel they consume to move you down the highway, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The rest of it is drained by things like thermal loss as exhaust heat, and powering accessories. Put another way, 70% of the gas you buy could be getting you nowhere.

The thing is, higher efficiency doesn't always mean higher fuel economy — and improving fuel economy across the automotive spectrum requires some counterintuitive dynamics.