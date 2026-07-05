Do Variable Speed Limit Signs Improve Safety?

Let's define some terms off the bat. Variable Speed Limit signs (VSLs) are pretty common digital- rather than painted speed limit postings. As the name would suggest, these signs don't display a fixed, designated speed limit decreed by traffic engineers. Instead, the posted speed is fluid and is based on conditions, like children present in a school zone, weather, and possible other factors like the makeup of cars and trucks in traffic.

You probably have some signs like these in your neighborhood, most likely in a school zone. And federal data says at least 13 states have deployed VSLs, though some states have also ditched them. You'll almost surely see more of these in construction zones, too. where a lot more state agencies have adopted them for this temporary use.

But the gist of this story is about VSLs on highways, because there's more study on their effectiveness for that application. For example, 2021 research from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) says VSLs can lead to a 51% reduction in fatal injuries or crashes and a 34% reduction in all crashes.

The theory goes that VSLs reduce the ratio between the fastest-moving cars and the slowest drivers, so that, like in city traffic, everyone is more comfortable traveling closer together, which allows freeways to carry more traffic. Also, drivers traveling at, say, 40 mph, get where they need to go, and any possible accident would be at a slower, less severe speed.