The Technology That Promises To Make Smart Highways A Reality

Smartphones, smart watches, smart TVs, and smart homes have been a part of our lives for a while now. You can even buy a smart toaster. It was always inevitable that smart highways would come along. They've already begun to pop up around the globe in places like China, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and here in the United States — in spots like Indiana, Connecticut, Georgia, Utah, and Ohio.

This is made possible via a connectivity technology platform called Vehicle-to-Everything, or V2X for short, which is confusing since "Everything" starts with an "E." How are we supposed to abbreviate "Vehicle-to-Xylophone" now? Anyway, this technology allows the backend systems related to a smart highway's roadside infrastructure to talk to your car, and for your car to talk back. What happens once the road and your car begin communicating depends how the local road authority uses the technology. In some places, the system will change the speed limit or open and close lanes, depending on traffic. In the UK, there are smart roads that will open up hard shoulders as traffic lanes to relieve congestion. It can also be used to alert drivers to road hazards, construction, and extreme weather conditions. In fact, Stellantis has been using V2X in its cars for emergency vehicle detection. Expect to see more of this tech in the near future, as Research and Markets projects the smart highway market size will grow to nearly $100 billion by 2030.