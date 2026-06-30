Record Breaking 288 GTO Auction Pushes Millionaires To Battle On Bring A Trailer

Bring A Trailer is closing in on its 20th anniversary, and introduced its own online auction service with a trio of cool old cars—a Ford Mustang Boss 302, a low-mile BMW E30 M3, and a step-nose Alfa-Romeo Giulia Sprint GT—back in July of 2014. Across the last decade and a bit of BaT auctions, the site has listed a whopping 250,000 auctions (not all of them winners), and wanted to really make a splash with the big number listing. Working with BaT power seller 1600Veloce to promote the event with a big-dollar headline-grabbing car, the milestone listing is a pristine restored 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO. After just a couple of days, the bidding has already reached $6.75 million. Despite still having a week of bidding left to do, this is already the record for the highest single bid that the website has ever received.

The multi-million dollar car sale was once an in-person affair, requiring traders and enthusiasts (or their surrogates) to travel to Monterey, California or Monaco to place bids with shouts and raised paddles. Bring a Trailer revolutionized the commodification of bluechip collector pieces when, in 2021, it hosted the first online auction of a million-dollar car, selling a gorgeous white 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster for a then-unfathomable $1.4 million. This boom in online auctions was partially driven by the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking everyone's brains, but hasn't slowed in its wake, as the site has broken its own sales records several times since, including this Carrera GT for $1.9M and later this Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta for an eye-watering $5.36M.

As the BaT record is threatening to be broken, once again by a Ferrari, I can't help but wonder if the online auction platform is a new serious competitor to the auction houses of old, the RM Sotheby's, Gooding & Co, and Bonhams of the world. Does buying from BaT bring the same level of cachet?