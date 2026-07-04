What Mechanics Have To Do To Service Sealed Transmissions

Maintaining an automatic transmission is more straightforward if the unit has a dipstick. They make it easy to check the fluid level and enable car owners to check the fluid color to see if it's time for a fluid change. However, some modern cars have eliminated the transmission dipstick, which could pose a problem for car owners who love tinkering and servicing their own vehicles.

Automatic transmissions without dipsticks are referred to as "sealed" units, and manufacturers often advertise sealed transmissions with "lifetime automatic transmission fluid (ATF)" inside, but there's no such thing as a forever fluid. Unfortunately, checking the ATF condition and fluid level in sealed transmissions requires the right tools, skills, and technique, which is why automakers generally recommend that only qualified mechanics work on sealed transmissions.

The process starts by placing the vehicle on a lift to access the ATF drain plug and refill hole. In some cases, the mechanic might need to remove the left-front wheel and some panels to find the plugs. Next, the technician will loosen the plug, drain the fluid, and use a fluid pump to refill the transmission with ATF. It may sound like a DIY job that you can do in the garage, and you probably can if you're familiar with the process and have the right tools. However, checking the fluid level after refilling, which is effortless if the unit has a dipstick, is not exactly a walk in the park.