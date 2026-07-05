The History Of Harley-Davidson's V-Twin (And All The Nicknames, Too)

For more than a century, Harley-Davidson has built its motorcycles around a few engines, none more defining than the V-twin, as this engine layout is a big part of why Harleys have such a distinct sound. Ever since the company introduced its first V-twin in 1909 with the atmospheric-valve Model 5-D, the V-twin has been at the center of the brand's mechanical soul, all while being refined against a backdrop of wars, financial crises, and shifting rider tastes.

Along the way, the engines earned nicknames as colorful as the bikes themselves, including the Knucklehead, Panhead, and Shovelhead. Credit goes in equal measure to a keenly observant fan base that spotted every defining visual quirk, and to an engineering team perpetually seeking to right the wrongs of the previous model.

Harley-Davidson's engine story is one of two steps forward, one step back. Cracks did appear, even after revisiting the drawing board following dramatic events like the Great Depression and the AMF years of the '70s and '80s threatened the company's legacy. Still, each generation absorbed the lessons of the last, and what emerges is a portrait of a company that repeatedly pulled itself back from the brink.