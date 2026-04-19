How Did The Milwaukee-Eight Engine Get Its Name?

Harley-Davidson introduced the Milwaukee-Eight for the 2017 model year, making it the ninth generation of the bikemaker's signature "Big Twin" engines. It succeeded the Harley Twin Cam motor, which had been in production since 1998 and was getting a bit long in the tooth. The Milwaukee-Eight's engineering and design mandate was driven by the looming reality of stringent global emissions standards, along with the need to give Harley loyalists the performance they were longing for.

The name Milwaukee-Eight is pure, unadulterated marketing spiel. "Milwaukee" denotes the location of Harley-Davidson's corporate headquarters in Wisconsin, while the number "Eight" denotes the number of valves in the engine. That's four valves per cylinder, a massive departure from the traditional two-valve pushrod engine architecture that defined Harley-Davidson motors.

Mechanically, the Milwaukee-Eight retains the classic 45-degree V-twin Harley engine format. However, the valvetrain has been completely redesigned. While the outgoing Twin Cam used dual camshafts, the Milwaukee-Eight reverted to a single, chain-driven camshaft, as a single-cam layout reduces mechanical clatter and friction. The camshaft operated four valves via a system of forked rocker arms.

Harley initially launched the Milwaukee-Eight with two displacements -– a standard 107-cubic-inch (1750cc) and a massive 114-cubic-inch (1868cc) version reserved for its range-topping Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) models which are a far cry from Harley Davidson's most affordable bikes. In 2019, the bikemaker came up with the larger Milwaukee-Eight 117 (1902cc), and in 2023, an even larger Milwaukee-Eight 121 (1,977cc) VVT that featured variable valve timing. Harley also offers a Screamin' Eagle 135 cubic inch (2,212cc) performance crate engine.