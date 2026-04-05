Why Harley-Davidson's Switch To V-Twins Was Harder Than Just Adding Another Cylinder

Harley-Davidson has been building and selling motorcycles for over 120 years. But the first bikes, and how William Harley and Arthur Davidson built them, are far cry from how the Motor Company does things today. The two built a tiny wooden shack in Milwaukee in 1903, no bigger than a typical one-car garage. It was in that shack that William, Arthur, and Arthur's brother, Walter Davidson, set to work building motorcycles. But they didn't start by slapping a V-Twin into a chassis. No, they started with single-cylinder bikes.

In 1909, the Harley-Davidson Motor Company took a stab at its first V-Twin. So that's it, right? The company's first two-cylinder applications were an instant hit, and the Motor Company was off to the races?

Not quite. In fact, Harley-Davidson's first attempt at a 45-degree twin didn't work quite right. As it turns out, making the shift from single-cylinder bikes to the V-Twins that would ultimately define the brand and give Harley-Davidsons their distinctive sound wasn't easy.