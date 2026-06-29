This Might Be The Cheapest Used Porsche Taycan Ever Listed With A Clean Title
When we first drove the all-electric Porsche Taycan, there was no escaping the mass of the battery stashed between the wheels, but it still drove like a Porsche. The Taycan proved to be quick, nimble, eager to turn, and happier to hang its rear end out than other EVs we'd driven up to that point. Like most Porsches, the only problem was the Taycan's high pricetag. We weren't too worried, though. EVs are known for their quick depreciation, and in a couple of years, you'd be able to buy a used Taycan for next to nothing.
Depending on your definition of "next to nothing," that hasn't exactly happened. Early Taycans may have only come with a 200-ish-mile range rating from the EPA, but for some reason, used buyers have kept the price of the EV that drives like a Porsche out of the $20,000 range. Here, though, we have the cheapest Porsche Taycan I've ever seen listed with a clean title: a rear-drive 2021 Porsche Taycan being sold private-party for $37,500. Without options, this was an $81,250 car when it was new. Not bad as far as discounts go.
Sadly, until the lease on my Fiat is finished, I probably won't find anyone willing to finance this Taycan for me, but who's to say that's the case for you? Maybe you could use the cheapest Porsche EV I've ever seen listed with a clean title, and the range wouldn't be a dealbreaker. Maybe I've just found your next daily driver.
Cheaper than before the war
Now, this isn't the first Porsche Taycan we've seen listed for less than $40,000. I got so excited when I saw the first Taycans listed for less than $40k, I dedicated an entire post to the new era we'd just entered. The Taycan I'm writing about today is even cheaper than the cars listed in that post and looks to be the cheapest clean Taycan in the country right now. Beyond that, though, while it was largely beyond the scope of the previous post, a dealer's list price tends to be a good bit lower than what you'll actually pay. This private-party Taycan, on the other hand, should be priced exactly as listed. Carefully transport a giant envelope full of cash to Henrico, Virginia, and the price you agree on with the owner will be the price you pay (until you get home and have to register the dang thing).
If we're just looking at what this used Taycan will cost compared to the previous cheap Taycans, the savings may only be a few thousand dollars. The thing is, that previous post was published before Trump invaded Iran and drove gas prices through the roof. Since then, regular buyers have started looking at EVs more seriously, especially since used EV prices looked pretty compelling. With more people buying EVs, you'd expect Taycan prices would rise along with other pre-owned EVs. And yet, this one's cheaper than even the cheapest pre-war Taycans I'd ever seen listed.
Should you, specifically, buy this particular Porsche Taycan? I can't say either way. The 200-ish-mile range would cover my roundtrip airport runs, but if you spend a lot of time on the highway, there are probably better EVs you could buy, not to mention plenty of other non-EVs. But if you've been keeping your eye on used used Taycan values for a reason, take heart. Where there's one pre-owned Taycan available in the $30,000-range, more are sure to follow. In a few more months, we could be swimming in them.