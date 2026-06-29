This Might Be The Cheapest Used Porsche Taycan Ever Listed With A Clean Title

When we first drove the all-electric Porsche Taycan, there was no escaping the mass of the battery stashed between the wheels, but it still drove like a Porsche. The Taycan proved to be quick, nimble, eager to turn, and happier to hang its rear end out than other EVs we'd driven up to that point. Like most Porsches, the only problem was the Taycan's high pricetag. We weren't too worried, though. EVs are known for their quick depreciation, and in a couple of years, you'd be able to buy a used Taycan for next to nothing.

Depending on your definition of "next to nothing," that hasn't exactly happened. Early Taycans may have only come with a 200-ish-mile range rating from the EPA, but for some reason, used buyers have kept the price of the EV that drives like a Porsche out of the $20,000 range. Here, though, we have the cheapest Porsche Taycan I've ever seen listed with a clean title: a rear-drive 2021 Porsche Taycan being sold private-party for $37,500. Without options, this was an $81,250 car when it was new. Not bad as far as discounts go.

Sadly, until the lease on my Fiat is finished, I probably won't find anyone willing to finance this Taycan for me, but who's to say that's the case for you? Maybe you could use the cheapest Porsche EV I've ever seen listed with a clean title, and the range wouldn't be a dealbreaker. Maybe I've just found your next daily driver.