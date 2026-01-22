Used Porsche Taycans Are Finally Starting To Show Up For Less Than $40,000

For example, here's a 2021 Porsche Taycan with 85,900 miles on it in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for $38,985. It's a white-over-black, rear-wheel-drive model, so it's not the most desirable Taycan, but that price also represents a heck of a discount compared to the claimed $94,000 MSRP. The listing also states that it's a one-owner car, and according to the CarFax, it hasn't been in any crashes. When you're looking for the least-expensive version of a car in the entire country, you don't usually find one that's accident-free.

If white isn't your style, or you simply don't want a car from New Jersey, you could always head down to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where this 2021 Porsche Taycan with 82,192 miles on it is listed for $39,998. You still don't get access to a real color, but it does at least look a little less drab than the white one up in Jersey, and the CarFax also shows no reported wrecks. Just don't let its Florida location fool you into thinking it's never seen snow. According to the CarFax, it was first sold in Washington State before eventually moving to Virginia and then Illinois.

Alternatively, if you head back up to Freeport, New York, you can find this 2022 Porsche Taycan with 60,395 miles on it listed for $39,526. But it also looks like you can only get that price if you trade in your old car and finance through the dealership, so if you don't plan to do that, it's actually a $43,026 car. Then again, the Florida listing also doesn't account for the $2,995 dealer fee, which does complicate its status as a sub-$40,000 used Taycan, but both are technically listed for less. Hopefully, though, the next year ends up being terrible for used Taycan values, and a lot more will start showing up in the $30,000 range.