Used Porsche Taycans Are Finally Starting To Show Up For Less Than $40,000
Porsches typically have outstanding resale value, but from the beginning, the Taycan had two things working against its value retention — its electric powertrain and its relatively short, 200-ish-mile range. Knowing how fast EVs typically depreciate and how many buyers insist on 300 miles of range, you could be forgiven for thinking a used Taycan would be an easy way to get a Porsche for very little money. Sadly, that didn't happen, and you still can't find a clean Taycan for less than $20,000. That said, they are finally starting to pop up for less than $40,000.
Granted, we're talking about a small handful of the absolute cheapest (allegedly clean) Taycans in the country right now, so if you just head over to your local used car lot, even if they have a Taycan, it probably won't be nearly as cheap as the prices you see here. Also, since there are so few listed for less than $40,000, you'll probably also have to factor in the cost of driving it back home or having it shipped. But sub-$40,000 Taycans do technically exist, which means it's only a matter of time before even more of them start to show up at a similar price point.
Cheap Taycans
For example, here's a 2021 Porsche Taycan with 85,900 miles on it in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for $38,985. It's a white-over-black, rear-wheel-drive model, so it's not the most desirable Taycan, but that price also represents a heck of a discount compared to the claimed $94,000 MSRP. The listing also states that it's a one-owner car, and according to the CarFax, it hasn't been in any crashes. When you're looking for the least-expensive version of a car in the entire country, you don't usually find one that's accident-free.
If white isn't your style, or you simply don't want a car from New Jersey, you could always head down to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where this 2021 Porsche Taycan with 82,192 miles on it is listed for $39,998. You still don't get access to a real color, but it does at least look a little less drab than the white one up in Jersey, and the CarFax also shows no reported wrecks. Just don't let its Florida location fool you into thinking it's never seen snow. According to the CarFax, it was first sold in Washington State before eventually moving to Virginia and then Illinois.
Alternatively, if you head back up to Freeport, New York, you can find this 2022 Porsche Taycan with 60,395 miles on it listed for $39,526. But it also looks like you can only get that price if you trade in your old car and finance through the dealership, so if you don't plan to do that, it's actually a $43,026 car. Then again, the Florida listing also doesn't account for the $2,995 dealer fee, which does complicate its status as a sub-$40,000 used Taycan, but both are technically listed for less. Hopefully, though, the next year ends up being terrible for used Taycan values, and a lot more will start showing up in the $30,000 range.