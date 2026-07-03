Rivian's Little Electric Sports Car Prototype Probably Would Have Killed The Company

The first production Rivian R1T electric pickup truck rolled off the assembly line in Normal, Illinois in September of 2021. It was a long road for the company to arrive there, having kicked off as a company over a decade earlier under a different name, in a different state, and with a completely different idea for what kind of vehicles the company would make.

Initially based on the campus of father R.P. Scaringe's Mainstream Engineering facility in Rockledge, Florida, CEO R.J. Scaringe (then only 26 years old) initially called his automobile company Mainstream Motors before deciding on Avera. The company's initial goal was to create an affordable, fuel-efficient hybrid sports car called the R1 (above).

The Scaringes, both father and son, took out second mortgages on their homes to float the company through the development phase, hiring 15 engineers to get started. A blog post on Avera's website touted the car as having "supercar-like handling, aggressive looks, an affordable price tag, and Prius-beating efficiency." Put all that in a 2+2 body style shaped a little bit like a Honda CR-Z, and it's a car enthusiast's dream. It's mine, at least.

2011 was a big year for Avera. Early in the year the company was presented with a legal objection to the Avera name, as Hyundai believed it confusingly similar to its large Azera sedan, so a name change was in order. The younger Scaringe picked Rivian, a muddled portmanteau of the Indian River, where he spent much of his leisure time as a youth. That summer the newly renamed company hired Peter Stevens, the guy who designed the iconic McLaren F1, to re-shape the R1 for more modern tastes. So far I'm failing to see the downside!