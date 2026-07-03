Here's How Much A 2022 Lucid Air Has Depreciated In Four Years

Getting an idea about depreciation rates is usually straightforward. Companies like iSeeCars and CarEdge track and report this information, providing a simple tool for consumers. However, the Lucid Air throws a monkey wrench into the works because it's a relative newcomer to the market, and the 2022 model year doesn't align with the traditional 5-year benchmark (it's too new). CarEdge has no data, and iSeeCars only reports 3-year (51.1%) and 5-year (62.7%) estimated depreciation rates. There's no information about value loss over 4 years.

Kelley Blue Book (KBB) provides used value estimates for the Air, but they are only forecasts, not historical data. Plus, the site gets it wrong by listing depreciation rates for the Pure and Touring trims as 2022 models, both of which first debuted for the 2023 model year. That leaves the Grand Touring trim, which was sold for the 2022 model year, as the most accurate reference point. Debuting with an MSRP of $154,000, the Lucid Air Grand Touring depreciated by a staggering 73.2% to a current value of just $44,800, according to KBB. Arguably, some of the problems with pinning down depreciation numbers are that Lucid delivered fewer than 4,400 Airs in 2022 and built 7,180 units in total for the 2022 model year. A recent look at Autotrader showed only 75 current listings for the 2022 Lucid Air — that's nationwide with any mileage and in any condition.

This calls for a real-world depreciation analysis of the 2022 Lucid Air. Targeting units with average mileage and a clean history yields a handful priced around $45,000 – not that far off from KBB's projection. Using these values translates into a still hefty 4-year depreciation rate of 70.8% and makes the Lucid Air a great deal for less than $50,000.