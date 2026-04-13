Here's How Much A 2021 Audi E-Tron Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Gas prices have exploded in the last month, and chances are you're looking for something to alleviate the pain of this fuel crisis. You could do a lot worse than a 2021 Audi e-tron. This was Audi's first real dip into the EV market, and the naming convention was a bit confusing. The company was putting all of its electrification efforts under the e-tron banner, having launched the plug-in hybrid A3 Sportback e-tron in 2013 and dabbled with an R8 e-tron electric supercar in 2015. It was the 2019 Audi e-tron, a mid-sized crossover based on the Volkswagen MLB Evo platform, that pushed the company into serious BEV territory. Audi further muddied the waters by launching the Porsche Taycan-based e-tron GT in 2021. Oh, you have an e-tron? What kind?

There isn't much about this particular e-tron that makes it stand out among a field of EVs, even its contemporaries. It isn't the fastest, most efficient, nor does it have the longest range, but it just might be the depreciation king. This car was over $80,000 out the door when it was brand new just five years ago, and according to Kelly Blue Book, you can get one now for less than a quarter of that amount. Fair purchase prices range between $20,700 and $25,200 for the standard e-tron (depending on trim level), and the Sportback model adds a premium of about $2k on the bottom end of that spectrum.

With a stylish exterior and typically Audi luxury interior, it was a reasonably quick seller in those first couple of years. It was, famously, the most registered car in Norway for the calendar year 2020, after all. Following a facelift in 2022, this car changed its name to the slightly less confusing Q8 e-tron. The car ended production in 2025 with the closure of the Belgian facility that built them. Audi said the car could be revived by moving production to North America last summer, but hasn't said more about it since.