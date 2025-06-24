Here's What Will Happen If Your Car's Alternator Goes Out While Driving

Alternators are an essential component of any combustion engine, acting to continuously provide power to the car's electrical systems by recharging the onboard battery. Its parts are relatively simple, though fascinating pieces designed for durability and longevity, but occasionally things do break, and this part can fail without warning, with dramatic consequences.

Alternators are small generators connected to the engine by a belt so that the alternator is always generating current when the engine is running. It does this by rotating an electromagnet (also known as a rotor) within a cylinder that is wrapped in wire (the stator). The spinning electromagnet in this environment generates electricity.

Alternators can and do fail, but typically the causes are relatively straightforward. The first and simplest failure comes from belts that do not spin the rotor sufficiently, likely because they are loose or stretched. This problem may not be immediately obvious to a driver, but engine squeal on start-up could be an indication that some checking is required. Thankfully, alternators and associated belts are typically easy to locate and check. Another possible failure is for the bearings inside the alternator to degrade and fail, sometimes as a result of overtightening the belt that runs the alternator. The rotor inside the alternator must spin freely to generate current. Bearing failures may come with growling or whining noises while driving.