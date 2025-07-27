Want To Add Solar Power To Your RV? Here's What You Should Know First

I love to go camping, but the way I camp has changed recently thanks to the addition of solar panels to my camping gear. I used to have no need for solar panels, as I would hike miles into the woods with forty pounds of gear (too much, I know) strapped to my back. Then one day my body said, "Hey, stupid! You're 50!"

The next morning, I was supposed to get up early, break down camp, and hike back to my car. Instead, I ended up taking all the aspirin in my bag and sitting in my camp chair until my aching back was ready to join me for the day's activities. That's when I decided to trade in my backpack for an ancient RAM 1500 and an older camper shell that fits — even if it doesn't even come close to matching the color of the truck.

I converted the box of that truck into a mini-RV that contains such amenities as a TV, a fan, lights, and sometimes an air conditioner. All of those devices, not to mention my laptop and smartphone, require electricity. Since I don't like being tied to expensive, crowded campsites with electrical hookups — also known as shore power among RVers — I decided to add solar panels to my modest camping rig.

Soon enough, however, I realized that the roughing it part was not what I loved about camping. I think that's also true of most RV enthusiasts, which is why there's a market for luxury RVs that pack in all the comforts of home. However, the one thing that makes all this possible is power, which is why solar panels have become such an important part of RV camping.