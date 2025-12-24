The Most Efficient EV In America Isn't A Tesla

If you think Tesla makes the most efficient EV sold in the United States, think again. While the 2026 Tesla Model Y did manage a commendable 138 MPGe combined, it's the 2025 Lucid Air that topped the EPA's list as the most efficient production car, boasting an impressive 146 MPGe combined, leaving the updated yet fairly ugly-looking Model Y in second place and its cousin, the 2026 Tesla Model 3, in third.

It's worth pointing out that the Lucid Air in question is the Pure variant with rear-wheel drive and 19-inch wheels, while the EPA's most efficient Tesla was a Model Y Standard with 18-inch rims and rear-wheel drive. Upsizing the Luicid's wheels to 20 inches brings the EPA ratings down, although marginally, with the 2025 Lucid Air Pure managing 129 MPGe combined. As for Tesla, the Model Y Standard and Model 3 Long Range with 19-inch rims saw their efficiency ratings drop to 131 MPGe, according to the EPA.

If we add all-wheel drive into the mix, then the Lucid Air Touring tops the list with 134 MPGe, unsurprisingly, running the 19-inch wheel setup. All-wheel-driven Teslas fall short, with the Model Y taking a huge hit, managing just 117 MPGe combined, while the Model 3 Long Range managed 128 MPGe, making it the most efficient AWD Tesla, per EPA's latest 2025 estimates.