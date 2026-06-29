Here's Why Hood Ornaments Have Nearly Disappeared

There was a time when driving a car with a hood ornament meant you were behind the wheel of something more special than other vehicles on the road. Hood ornaments started appearing in older cars as mere decorations to spruce up an otherwise industrial-looking radiator cap. Much like modern manufacturers use distinctive grille designs as visual signatures — such as BMW's kidney and nostril grilles – early vehicles often made the radiator a focal point of the vehicle's styling.

Automakers and aftermarket companies began adding "mascots" disguised as radiator caps, and the trend stuck. The earliest hood ornaments included animals, airplanes, people, Mickey Mouse (no kidding), and Charlie Chaplin (we couldn't make this up). For example, Bugatti's iconic Dancing Elephant, a radiator cap, was a recreation of the actual work of Rembrandt Bugatti (younger brother of company founder Ettore Bugatti).

Hood ornaments were everywhere in the early 20th century, but the styling element disappeared gradually into the modern era. Safety experts began questioning the potential collision hazard of hood ornaments in the 1960s. Then, European legislators in the early 2000s regulated hood ornaments to be collapsible to prevent them from posing a risk to people or pedestrians who might get hit by the car.