'Safety Today Is A Luxury,' Giorgetto Giugiaro Says After His Crash

We feared the worst when we saw the news that famed auto designer Giorgetto Giugiaro had rolled his new Land Rover Defender off a cliff in Sardinia. However, despite his injuries, the 87-year-old had climbed out of the car by the time authorities arrived. Anyone who's survived a major crash may have a new perspective on life, and Giugiaro is no exception. The designer himself penned an article for La Stampa about his ordeal and his newfound appreciation of automotive safety, as well as his concerns.

"My car, with its intelligent seatbelt pretensioners, its myriad airbags, its reinforced, progressively deformable body, protected me like a shell," Giugiaro writes. "It was the difference between an epilogue and a new beginning." Even still, he has three fractured vertebrae and is wearing a brace while he heals. He laments not being able to ride his bicycle, but fully recognizes how fortunate he is that he is still alive to suffer this inconvenience. He considers himself "privileged" to be in as good shape as he is, and credits the modern luxury car he was driving for making it possible.