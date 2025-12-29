This Website Wants Your Next Car Repair To Cost Just A Few Cents

I'm a big proponent of 3D printing, whether for entire motorcycles or inconvenient little automotive problems. But making your own parts at home isn't perfect, and one of the big struggles of trying to do so is just finding the part you need. Is it on Thingiverse? Printables? Yeggi? Rather than searching the whole Internet trying to find something that might work, a new site wants to be a singular repository for every 3D-printable car part imaginable. It's called 3DCarParts.org, and it's one of my new favorite sites.

3DCarParts.org is simple: Users upload components, and mark what year, make, and model that part is for. It's not quite perfect — models don't seem to be cross-referenced for fit, so searching parts for a 1993 Miata won't pull up all the components that exist for the mechanically identical 1990 Miata — but it's already shaping up to be a fantastic repository of parts from tons of 3D model makers. Even better, the site has a killer app that nothing else in the space offers: Print-on-demand.