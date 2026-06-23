Reader, I'm coming to you live from the back of a Rivian R1S — the same R1S where I slept at a campsite this past weekend, near a rock climbing crag up in Massachusetts. I'm using Camp Mode now to keep the interior nice as I listen to the rain and write this blog, just as I used it to make Friday night my best-ever car sleeping experience. But the presence of a best car to sleep in means there must be an opposite, and today I ask: What's the worst car you've ever slept in?

We're going to take a broad definition of "sleeping" for this one, counting anything from a campsite overnight to a nap while buckled into a parent's moving car. The only real criteria is that you be asleep at some point in the process, and that the car you sleep in be absolutely terrible. Just a godawful experience, preferably for everyone involved.