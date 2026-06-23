What's The Worst Car You've Ever Slept In?
Reader, I'm coming to you live from the back of a Rivian R1S — the same R1S where I slept at a campsite this past weekend, near a rock climbing crag up in Massachusetts. I'm using Camp Mode now to keep the interior nice as I listen to the rain and write this blog, just as I used it to make Friday night my best-ever car sleeping experience. But the presence of a best car to sleep in means there must be an opposite, and today I ask: What's the worst car you've ever slept in?
We're going to take a broad definition of "sleeping" for this one, counting anything from a campsite overnight to a nap while buckled into a parent's moving car. The only real criteria is that you be asleep at some point in the process, and that the car you sleep in be absolutely terrible. Just a godawful experience, preferably for everyone involved.
My worst sleeping car was my FR-S
The Rivian's interior is cavernous, comfortable, and climate-controlled, and my old Scion FR-S was the opposite in every way. The front seats were more focused on managing Gs than Zs, and while an adult can theoretically fit on a diagonal in the back (with the rear seats folded down), it's even less comfortable. Also, there's no way to keep the heat out on a sunny day, so you'll wake up drenched in sweat when the interior starts getting to "harmful for children" temperatures.
My worst car for sleeping is my old Scion FR-S, but what's yours? Did you spend a weekend camped out in the back of an Impreza sedan, or have you somehow managed to doze off in the back of a Model Y rideshare? Leave your answers in the comments below, and I'll collect my favorites later on in the week. Bonus points for real, true stories.