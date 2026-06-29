Here's How Much A 2021 Genesis GV80 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

When Hyundai launched its Genesis luxury division, a pair of sedans didn't seem like enough to take on an SUV-obsessed world. A few years later, the 2021 GV80 would join the lineup as the brand's first crossover. However, with only one trim offering third-row seating, the GV80 occupied a peculiar space against three-row competitors, like the Acura MDX, Audi Q7, and Infiniti QX60, and two-row stalwarts such as the Lexus RX. Still, in its first year, the company's flagship SUV accounted for almost 41% of the nearly 50,000 total Genesis units sold in 2021.

To put that 20,000-ish number in perspective, Lexus moved almost six times more RXs in 2021. So, there aren't a ton of used 2021 GV80s available. A quick check of Autotrader shows slightly more than 200 units for sale, which is about half of the number of 2021 RXs available. And in case you've forgotten or weren't tracking SUVs 5 years ago, 2021 was weird. Not only was production constrained by pandemic-induced supply issues, but no MDX or QX60 units were built for the 2021 model year, as Acura and Infiniti were redesigning new generations of these popular crossovers.

As a result, buyers will find that GV80 depreciation estimates from typical sources, like iSeeCars and CarEdge, don't reflect the real world, even if Genesis' reliability is mediocre, at best. These projections hover around 50%, but marketplace listings say otherwise (think closer to 35% to 45%, depending on the trim). We'll break down the details below and compare depreciation with competing SUVs like the Audi Q7 and Lexus RX. All MSRPs discussed here include destination charges.