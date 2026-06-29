Here's How Much A 2021 Genesis GV80 Has Depreciated In 5 Years
When Hyundai launched its Genesis luxury division, a pair of sedans didn't seem like enough to take on an SUV-obsessed world. A few years later, the 2021 GV80 would join the lineup as the brand's first crossover. However, with only one trim offering third-row seating, the GV80 occupied a peculiar space against three-row competitors, like the Acura MDX, Audi Q7, and Infiniti QX60, and two-row stalwarts such as the Lexus RX. Still, in its first year, the company's flagship SUV accounted for almost 41% of the nearly 50,000 total Genesis units sold in 2021.
To put that 20,000-ish number in perspective, Lexus moved almost six times more RXs in 2021. So, there aren't a ton of used 2021 GV80s available. A quick check of Autotrader shows slightly more than 200 units for sale, which is about half of the number of 2021 RXs available. And in case you've forgotten or weren't tracking SUVs 5 years ago, 2021 was weird. Not only was production constrained by pandemic-induced supply issues, but no MDX or QX60 units were built for the 2021 model year, as Acura and Infiniti were redesigning new generations of these popular crossovers.
As a result, buyers will find that GV80 depreciation estimates from typical sources, like iSeeCars and CarEdge, don't reflect the real world, even if Genesis' reliability is mediocre, at best. These projections hover around 50%, but marketplace listings say otherwise (think closer to 35% to 45%, depending on the trim). We'll break down the details below and compare depreciation with competing SUVs like the Audi Q7 and Lexus RX. All MSRPs discussed here include destination charges.
Five-year depreciation for the Genesis GV80
If you believe iSeeCars, a 2021 GV80 should be worth 49.8% of its original MSRP. CarEdge is slightly worse at 48.5% of its original price. If this were actually the case, the base trim with rear-wheel drive, which stickered at $49,925, should be on the market for around $25,000. If only. A review of CarGurus' listings for examples with a clean history and average mileage (60,000 to 70,000 miles) shows most prices ranging from $31,000 to $33,000, which works out to a depreciation rate of 34% to 38%.
That's for models with the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Stepping up to higher trims with the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine and standard all-wheel drive shifts depreciation somewhat in buyers' favor. Hyundai started the 3.5T versions of the 2021 GV80 at $60,175, with used examples (again, with a clean history and average mileage) typically priced around $34,000 to $35,000. Depreciation-wise, that's 42.5% to 43.5%.
The more upscale 3.5T Advanced trim had an original MSRP of $65,375 in 2021. As used cars, these sell for $34,000 to $36,000. Those numbers calculate to a 45% to 48% loss of original value. Time will tell how depreciation works out for the even pricier Genesis GV80 Coupe, which debuted for the 2025 model year.
Genesis GV80 depreciation compared to other luxury crossovers
Actual or estimated GV80 depreciation is best judged against competing models. Since we're talking about the 2021 model year, the MDX and QX60 are out. So, let's start with the 2021 Lexus RX 350. CarEdge says it should lose 33.3% of its original value. Meanwhile, the price spread for a used base trim with all-wheel drive (which originally started at $47,595) generally runs $34,000 to $37,000, a real-world value loss of 22.3% to 28.6%. At the higher end of this depreciation scale, these selling prices are closer to the projections than those of the 2021 GV80.
If you're really looking to take advantage of depreciation for a luxury crossover, then the 2021 Audi Q7 is a better target. CarEdge estimates a depreciation rate of 56.8% over 5 years. Applying the same used car standards (no accidents and mileage in the 60,000 to 70,000 range), the market has examples of the mid-grade Premium Plus 45 at $26,000 to $28,000. This result reflects a 52% to 55.4% drop from an MSRP of $58,295, closer to reality than the GV80 or RX 350. And, at least for the 2025 model year, the Q7 is among the most reliable German SUVs.