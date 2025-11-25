How Reliable Are Genesis Vehicles? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

As far as the data is concerned, Genesis hasn't had the greatest record for reliability in a while. It came in 18th place out of the brands ranked by Consumer Reports in 2024, which suggests its reliability was underwhelming. But, while its 14th-place finish this time round might imply improvement, Genesis actually fared better back then, considering how the brand had an average reliability score. As for the models themselves, previous rankings had the Genesis GV80 and GV70 put in an average performance, while the G70 was noted as being noticeably less reliable.

However, while the 2025 GV80 hasn't messed with its formula, it still managed to gain positive recognition in the latest reliability rankings, boasting an average score that has prompted Consumer Reports to recommend the model. The GV60 also remains reasonably impressive as it did in previous years, earning an average score of its own. Meanwhile, the GV70 and G70 finished at the foot of the table of the Genesis models included in the 2025 survey due to their below-average rating. The G70 currently sits at the bottom of the brand's reliability standings. Some potential areas for trouble for Genesis vehicles like the GV70 could include the rear differential and in-car electronics.