The McMurtry Spéirling Drives Upside Down, Finally Putting A High Downforce Theory Into Practice

If you follow motorsport for long enough, you'll eventually hear that a Formula 1 car generates enough downforce above a certain speed that it could theoretically drive upside down. McMurtry Automotive turned this theory into reality after having its Spéirling hypercar complete the impressive feat in a video published on Friday. Admittedly, the Spéirling's success can be solely attributed to its proprietary 'Downforce-on-Demand' fan system that produces 4,400 pounds of downforce at the push of a button. It's a feature that wouldn't be out of place on the next Batmobile.

McMurtry didn't have to deal with the pesky logistics of finding a tunnel long enough to safely complete the run. The British manufacturer constructed a rotating rig at its headquarters in England. The hypercar drove up a ramp onto a metal road deck and came to a stop. Thomas Yates, the driver and company co-founder, then switched on the fans. For those looking to do the math, Spéirling weighs 2,200 pounds. With the stopped car's fan whirling at 23,000 rpm, the rig was rotated to invert the road deck. The rig was locked upside down. Then, the hypercar rolled forward a few feet before stopping while inverted. The rig rotated the road deck back down, and the Spéirling drove off like nothing happened.