This Super Hard, Dense, Oily Wood Is Still Used For Bearings And Seals

These days, when people talk about bearings, it's often regarding cars and other complex machines, where bearings enable intricate moving parts to function with relatively little friction. You might think of a bearing and picture a precisely manufactured metal ring, like what you'd find in a ball bearing. But reducing friction is something engineers have been trying to do for thousands of years, and bearings are far from a new technology. In fact, any wheel using an axle requires a bearing, and we know wheels have been around for at least 5000 years. So when you spin an engine bearing and wonder if it can be fixed, you're really engaging in a time-honored engineering tradition dating back to Sumeria — or at least, you can tell yourself that.

Before high-precision machining was the norm, bearings were made of many materials, including wood. In fact, even today, one type of wood is still frequently used to make bearings and seals for use in ships, hydroelectric power plants, and even wastewater treatment. This wood is known as lignum vitae and comes from two slow-growing tree species of the Guaiacum genus: Guaiacum officinale and Guaiacum sanctum.

Colloquially known as the tree of life, lignum vitae only grows in a limited range in the Caribbean and is the national tree of the Bahamas. Far from being some antiquated technology still used only out of tradition, though, lignum vitae is actually better at its job and longer-lasting than many other materials one might think to use. Harvesting lignum vitae isn't without its issues, however, as the tree species is endangered and is listed as protected in Caribbean countries like Jamaica.